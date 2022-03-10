BJP heading to sweep UP, ahead in Uttarakhand & Goa, AAP in Punjab

The latest trend shows that the BJP is going to sweep assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh while the saffron party is ahead in Uttarakhand and Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide majority in Punjab.

According to the Election Commission update at 12.20 p.m., the BJP is clearly moving ahead in all four states which went to polls — UP, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur while the AAP is ahead in Punjab.

As per the trends updated by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in over 248 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh with 43.8 per cent vote share while Samajwadi Party is leading in 112 seats with 31.6 per cent vote share. The Rashtriya Lok Dal is leading in 11 seats with 3.46 per cent vote share whereas the Bahujan Samajwadi Party is leading in five seats with 12.9 per cent vote share.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is leading in 41 seats with 44 per cent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress is leading in 26 constituencies with 39.3 per cent vote share. The BSP is leading in one seat with 4.08 per cent vote share while two independents are also leading there.

In Goa, till 12.20 pm, the BJP is leading in 19 constituencies with 33.4 per cent vote share, Congress in 11 with 22.94 per cent vote share, Goa Forward Party in one seat with 1.44 per cent vote share, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in three seats with 8.13 per cent vote share and the independents are leading in three seats.

Similarly in Manipur, the BJP is leading in 21 seats and is likely to retain power in the state whereas the Congress is leading only in three seats, Janata Dal (U) in one, Kuki People’s Alliance in one seat, Naga Peoples Front in six seats, National People’s Party in seven seats and independents are leading in two constituencies.

In Punjab, the AAP is far ahead of all political parties and is leading in 90 constituencies with 42.2 per cent vote share, Congress in 17 seats with 23.01 per cent vote share, BJP in two seats with 6.7 per cent vote share, the Shiromani Akali Dal in six seats with 17.76 per cent vote share.

