The BJP high command after conveying the subtle message to the Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to go, is now contemplating not to give much time to him.

Party sources explain that if CM Yediyurappa gets time to make a decision regarding his exit, there is a chance that he may try to consolidate his position by getting the support of MLAs. If this happens, the BJP High Command will be forced to accept his demands. The central leadership wants the change to take place according to their plans, sources added.

It is said that Yediyurappa has been asked to take a call immediately after July 26, on the completion of 2 years of the BJP government in Karnataka. However, it is said that he is asking for time till August.

Yediyurappa had earlier, with the support of more than 70 MLAs had not only challenged the High Command in 2013, he managed to install D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Jagadeesh Shettar as chief ministers of the state, much to the chagrin of the BJP central leadership.

The past experiences have made the BJP central leadership apprehensive about Yediyurappa, and they are creating pressure on him to take call on the issue in accordance with their terms and conditions, sources said.

–IANS

