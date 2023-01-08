INDIA

BJP hits back at AAP over aldermen nominations, cites 2017 example

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Sunday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for protesting over new nominated aldermen in the MCD, asking party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to recall the political background of those it nominated in the three MCD houses in 2017-22.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that according to constitutional provisions in 2017, the Delhi government had the right to appoint 10 aldermen in each of then three municipal corporations and then 30 AAP workers were appointed.

The proof of association of each one of them with the AAP can be found from their social media accounts, and otherwise too, he said.

Kapoor also claimed that not only had the AAP got its workers appointed, but also did “a big constitutional scam” by nominating two party spokespersons Ghanendra Bhardwaj and Captain Shalini, living in the South Delhi area, in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. He said that there was a big controversy but Arvind Kejriwal government did not accept any fault.

He went on to list how the aldermen nominated by the AAP in the East, South, and the North DMC went on to contest elections with several becoming MLAs too.

20230108-222004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RCB congratulates Karthik on his T20 World Cup selection; cricketer gives...

    Economy doing well, can reach $5 trillion target by 2025-26: Officials

    Shivraj Chouhan publicly suspends Niwari collector from stage

    Vidya Malavade talks about the challenges of not playing ‘quintessential good...