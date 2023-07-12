INDIA

BJP holds high-level meeting to review MP Assembly polls’ preparations (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a high-level meeting here to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. 

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who was present at the meeting, reviewed the poll preparations and held discussions on the party’s strategies.

After the meeting, Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president V. D. Sharma said Amit Shah went through all the details and programmes lined up in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sharma said the party has decided to launch a ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ campaign across Madhya Pradesh.

“A discussion was also held on strengthening of booths. Preparations were reviewed thoroughly and it was decided that a Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan would be started soon,” he said.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and V.D. Sharma were present at the meeting.

Besides, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Muralidhar Rao were also present.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, had earlier arrived here to join the meeting.

BJP national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh in-charge Ajay Jamwal are also present.

2023071137710

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right...

    Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21

    Bags containing marmosets, corn snakes seized at Chennai airport

    SL debt treatment: India to play ‘constructive role’ as co-chair of...