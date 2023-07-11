The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a high-level meeting here to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who was present at the meeting, reviewed the poll preparations and held discussions on the party’s strategies.

After the meeting, Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president V. D. Sharma said Amit Shah went through all the details and programmes lined up in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sharma said the party has decided to launch a ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ campaign across Madhya Pradesh.

“A discussion was also held on strengthening of booths. Preparations were reviewed thoroughly and it was decided that a Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan would be started soon,” he said.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and V.D. Sharma were present at the meeting.

Besides, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Muralidhar Rao were also present.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, had earlier arrived here to join the meeting.

BJP national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh in-charge Ajay Jamwal are also present.

