At the ‘Hunkar Rally’ organised by the BJP in Alwar on Thursday, the party leaders attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over a range of issues, including communal violence, temple demolition, farmers’ loan waiver, law and order, power cut, unemployment allowance, pending recruitments etc.

A large crowd from 11 Assembly constituencies of Alwar district participated in the rally, which raised voice against the recent cases communal violence in Karauli and Jodhpur, as well as the temple demolition in Rajgarh.

Addressing the rally, BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia said that the Congress will be ousted from power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“The sound of the slogans demanding Congress’ ouster has reached Delhi, which has increased the heartbeat of Sonia Gandhi,” Poonia said.

“Take the example of our students’ experience in war-hit Ukraine to know how a government is run. A student on his return from Ukraine said that firing stopped they saw the tricolour with him. It is our good fortune that Narendra Modi’s government is at the Centre,” Poonia said.

Further attacking the Congress government in the state, he said, “Ever since the Congress came to power in the state in 2018, people have been divided in the name of caste, religion and politics. Rajasthan was the most peaceful state, but now the situation is changing… The image of the state has been tarnished.”

Poonia also accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of allowing a PFI (Popular Front of India) rally in Kota but banning processions on Ram Navami and Hindu New Year.

“There were attacks on Hindus in Karauli and Jodhpur, while the PFI is spreading its base in the state… The Chief Minister is responsible for this,” he added.

Alwar remains a stronghold of criminals due to the patronage of the Congress government, so the BJP has started its Hunkar Rally from here, he said.

Addressing the rally, Alwar MP Balaknath said, “This is a Mughal government which we have to uproot. Congress has Mughal traits in its DNA, not Sanatan Dharma.”

“The culture of Rajasthan is that of harmony and love, yet we are humiliated by the actions of the government,” he added.

