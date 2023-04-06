INDIA

BJP holds meeting to form strategies to win all 25 LS seats in NE

NewsWire
0
1

Keeping in mind the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has held a “crucial meeting” in Guwahati to chalk out strategies to win all the 25 parliamentary seats in the eight northeastern states, including Sikkim.

Tripura unit BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Thursday the central leaders of the party are keen to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern states.

“State unit presidents of all the northeastern states and other senior leaders were present in the important meeting earlier this week in Guwahati. It was discussed and decided that booths of all the parliamentary constituencies would be further strengthened to obtain the full electoral mileage,” Bhattacharjee told the media.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, party’s northeast coordinator and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra National Secretary Asha Lakra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among other leaders were present in the meeting.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states, 14 are currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Congress has four.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, National People’s Party (MPF) in Meghalaya, Naga People’s Front in Manipur, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Sikkim and an Independent (Naba Kumar Sarania) in Assam have one seat each.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, Assam has 14 constituencies, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura have two seats each, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.

20230406-211402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi’s arrogance is clear to everybody: Priyanka Gandhi

    Bollywood couple Ranbir-Alia stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

    Ten killed, several injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

    From cricket to high jump: Meet Australian pacer Mitchell Starc’s ‘sporting’...