BJP holds silent protest in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators staged a silent protest by covering their mouths with black cloth in Odisha Assembly on Friday.

They alleged that the Speaker in the Assembly is not giving chance to Opposition leaders to speak in the House.

“BJP is not allowed to speak on important issues like the controversial death of village-level worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal. We wanted to bring a motion to discuss over the death of the lady. However, the Speaker did not allow our demand,” leader of opposition Pradipta Naik told media.

He said party legislators will continue such protest till charges under section 302 of IPC is slapped against lady VLW death accused Rupesh Bhadra.

VLW Smitarani Biswal, also the in-charge panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Haridaspur in Jajpur district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guesthouse owned by Rupesh last month.

Alleging that a certain police officer was influencing the probe, Naik also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.

