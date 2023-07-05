INDIA

BJP in Assam highly reliant on Ajmal to win polls: Bhupen Bora

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora on Wednesday claimed that the state’s ruling BJP is highly dependent on AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to win seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters in Dhubri, Bora said: “BJP has a secret tie-up with Badruddin Ajmal. The Chief Minister maintains a close relation with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leaders. The election machinery of BJP is highly reliant on Ajmal.”

According to the senior Congress leader, the BJP cannot win a majority of seats without Ajmal’s support.

Notably, Ajmal is a Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri. He has won this seat more than once.

Bora further alleged that the financial situation of Assam is in dire straits and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken huge loans from different agencies.

“If the state government fails to get loans in future, salaries of employees may go on hold for an indefinite time.”

According to the Congress leader, the BJP is running a “trouble engine” government in Assam.

2023070534244

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSUI intensifies demand for cancelling Class XII board exams

    After years of getting a raw deal, savers savour interest rate...

    Malayalam star Prithviraj to team up with Basil Joseph for new...

    Job losses in Nepal after Covid surge unlikely to hit Oli’s...