Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora on Wednesday claimed that the state’s ruling BJP is highly dependent on AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to win seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters in Dhubri, Bora said: “BJP has a secret tie-up with Badruddin Ajmal. The Chief Minister maintains a close relation with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leaders. The election machinery of BJP is highly reliant on Ajmal.”

According to the senior Congress leader, the BJP cannot win a majority of seats without Ajmal’s support.

Notably, Ajmal is a Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri. He has won this seat more than once.

Bora further alleged that the financial situation of Assam is in dire straits and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken huge loans from different agencies.

“If the state government fails to get loans in future, salaries of employees may go on hold for an indefinite time.”

According to the Congress leader, the BJP is running a “trouble engine” government in Assam.

2023070534244