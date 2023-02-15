INDIALIFESTYLE

‘BJP inflating tenders to raise money for K’taka polls’

The Karnataka unit Congress leaders on Wednesday accused the BJP-led state government of inflating and finalising tenders to raise money for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar said “the term of the BJP government in the state is just one month”.

“The ruling BJP is hastening the tender process in public works department, irrigation, micro irrigation, power, rural development and other departments.

“The tender value is inflated. Suppose, if the tender estimated value is Rs 500 crore, it is being inflated to Rs 1,000 crore. We are ready to provide all evidence in this regard,” Shivakumar stated.

The code of conduct is going to be implemented by March 7 or 10 after the Budget Session.

Some major tenders are given after tabling them in the cabinet. While, others are given without discussing in the cabinet. The tenders are given in 7 days of time, Shivakumar said.

The legislators are giving offers to contractors on streets and telling them that if they want to get this tender, they will have to give a certain amount of money before elections, he said.

Shivakumar further said that BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekar had also written a letter to the government in this regard. The party is giving the task to BJP legislators and for those who have not got ministerial berths.

“For any work to be taken up in Bengaluru, the deals are finalised in the CM’s office. The government has stated that it had released Rs 7,100 crore for filling up of potholes. The state has been made the capital of corruption.

