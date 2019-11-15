BJP insulting people without knowing reality: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP over an Union minister’s statement rejecting opposition’s charge of economic slowdown and said the party was insulting the people without knowing the reality of the country.

The Congress’ remarks came a day after Union Minister Suresh Angadi dismissed the opposition’s criticism over the state of economy, asserting that “airports and trains are full and people are getting married” and this indicates that the country’s economy is “doing fine”.

Speaking to the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “BJP ministers have lost their mind and they are insulting the people.”

The Congress leader said that on one hand, the demand for bread and other essential commodities have fallen, and people do not have the money to eat.

“And on the other hand, the arrogant ministers of BJP are insulting people by saying that the marriages are going on. Do they want to stop marriages?” Surjewala said.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader said: “Is this the arrogance of BJP that is speaking? …and they are unable to see the miseries of the people and they are unable to see the reality at grass root level.”

Surjewala pointed out that the rural economy has fallen by nine per cent and even in the urban areas, the demands of cereals and pulses have fallen by 15 per cent and edible oil demand fallen by 10 per cent.

He said even the latest data of the import and export has fallen.

“The BJP should look at the mirror of reality,” he added.

–IANS

aks/sdr/pgh/