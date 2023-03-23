INDIA

‘BJP is a party for all’, says Poonia as Jat leaders protest his replacement

In a surprise move ahead of this year’s Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP on Thursday replaced its state unit chief Satish Poonia with its Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh, Chandra Prakash Joshi.

After many Jat leaders reached the party office here to protest against Poonia’s replacement by Joshi, a Brahmin leader, as Rajasthan BJP President, the former said that BJP is a party for all where the President is just a party worker, irrespective of his caste.

Poonia said, “The BJP is an inclusive party. Here the President is a party worker, no matter which caste he belongs to. My three-year term is over, now the new President will take the party forward. Those who are protesting at the BJP office are not party workers.”

Meanwhile, questions are being raised over Poonia’s replacement on social media with “Poonia mein Kya kami thi” (What did Poonia lack) trending on Twitter.

