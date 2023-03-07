INDIA

BJP is for upper castes, rich: K’taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dubbed BJP a party for upper castes and rich.

“The party (BJP) does not have any concerns for oppressed, downtrodden classes,” he underlined.

Addressing a joint press conference with Karnataka State President D.K. Shivakumar, he said that the saffron party does not have an idea of development. “BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel asks not to talk about development but about Love Jihad,” he said.

BJP is carrying out politics through ‘Hindutva’. The party has come to know that those who got elected twice on emotional issues will not be elected this time. Hence, they are ready to spend in crores, he added.

“Congress is a party with a history of 135 years. BJP and JD (S) parties do not have respect for the constitution. Congress is the party which brought freedom for the country. Only Congress can see all religions, castes on equal terms,” he said.

BJP leaders have loads of money which they have minted while in power. They are accusing others unnecessarily,” he said.

State President Shivakumar maintained that earlier the prediction was Congress would win in 139 seats, now the numbers have crossed 140. “Only 50 days are pending for the elections in the state. BJP wanted to conduct elections sooner. But, they were unable to do so. Now, the BJP is thinking that, if elections are delayed, it might benefit them,” he said.

