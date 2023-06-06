INDIA

BJP is scared of SP: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav has said that there was no need to be scared of the BJP which is itself afraid of the SP and its cadres.

“The BJP is scared of SP. There is no reason why SP and its workers should be afraid of the BJP,” he said on Tuesday.

Shivpal said that the Lok Sabha polls were round the corner and it was about time that party workers did away with factionalism to fight the BJP in polls.

He said, “The BJP government is not as strong as it pretends to be. You open a front against the officials and they get scared. I know BJP and its government more closely than anyone else. The moment you will take a position before them, they will step back. So, we have to take up issues and stand by them. But we need to end factionalism within us. Once we do that, no one can defeat us.”

If the cadres at the grassroots level have any grievances, they must raise them vociferously.

“Take it up with the state president and the national president. In case the issue is not addressed in one go, take it up again. The leadership is there for you,” he said.

Shivpal said the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll was an example of how the SP stood together and the BJP was unable to use any of its tricks to win the elections.

