INDIA

BJP issues showcause notice to its MLA for cross-voting

NewsWire
0
0

The central disciplinary committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued showcause notice to its Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. She had reportedly cast her vote for Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari.

The showcause notice issued said that Kushwah has committed gross indiscipline by violating the party whip.

“It has come to notice that Kushwah has flouted the whip issued by BJP state (Rajasthan) president Satish Poonia.”

The Central Disciplinary Committee has asked her to reply in 7 days as to why she should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. She has been asked to reply by June 19.

Kushwah on Friday was also suspended from the primary membership of the party and all other responsibilities and obligations with immediate effect.

The BJP legislator cross-voted for Pramod Tiwari, a Congress candidate who managed to get 41 votes — the exact number he required to win the polls.

20220611-165202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manik Saha to take oath as new Tripura CM on Sunday

    Himachal CM launches website of Japan-aided forestry project

    16 killed in UP road accident

    ‘Toolkit’ case: Shantanu, Nikita get reprieve till March 15