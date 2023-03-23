INDIA

The BJP has issued a three-line whip asking all its MPs to be remain present in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and Friday.

The government may opt for ‘guillotine’ to pass the Finance Bill if the logjam continues.

Due to the uproar between the BJP and the opposition, no work could be done even for a day in the second phase of the budget session in Parliament.

The BJP is demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his statement in London, while the Congress is adamant on its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have also called meetings to end the deadlock.

In the second phase of the budget session, the Parliamentary proceedings could not go on even for a day. In such a situation, many important bills are pending for passing. Therefore, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

