INDIA

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya to sue ‘The Wire’ for ‘tarnishing’ reputation

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said on Thursday that he will file a case against news and opinion website ‘The Wire’, claiming that the media outlet tried to tarnish his image and reputation.

Malviya, who is also BJP’s West Bengal co-in-charge, said in a statement: “After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings against ‘The Wire’.

“Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion, but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation.”

The Wire had in a series of reports alleged that Malviya had certain privileges to take down posts from Meta-owned Instagram, a claim which was later denied by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

“The posts in question were surfaced for review by automated systems, not humans. And the underlying documentation appears to be fabricated,” Meta’s director for policy communications, Andy Stone, had said in a tweet.

