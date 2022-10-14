INDIA

BJP Jamnagar corporator stirs up action by offering to fund drain himself

NewsWire
0
0

A BJP corporator in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city, tired of bureaucratic delays and red tape, offered to fund an underground drainage project himself.

Following his offer, the Municipal Commissioner swung into action, sent a deputy engineer on compulsory leave and started a survey and cost estimation.

Nilesh Kagathra, who represents ward number 9 in the city, told IANS since the last six months, he has been requesting the corporation to lay an underground drainage in his ward, where a Jain temple, as well as a Lakshmi and Ganesh Temple is visited daily by hundreds of devotees – and all had to walk through overflowing drainage water from an open gutter. But the corporation’s drainage department did not act on it.

“As people complain regularly, I got tired and on Thursday I made this offer. After which the Commissioner has swung into action, deputy engineer Jayesh Kamani is asked to go on compulsory leave, survey work has started from Friday morning… had the corporation not started work, i would have,” said Kagathra.

He is not the only one to complain, even the Deputy Mayor has written at least three letters to the commissioner to lay down underground drainage in his ward number 11.

20221014-205005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Room denied to Kashmiri youth, Delhi Police lodge FIR

    ‘Personal difficulty’: SC judge recuses from plea against Bengal violence

    Guv Vs CM: Cong seeks intervention by PM, Prez in Kerala

    Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to spot bugs in its...