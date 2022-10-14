A BJP corporator in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city, tired of bureaucratic delays and red tape, offered to fund an underground drainage project himself.

Following his offer, the Municipal Commissioner swung into action, sent a deputy engineer on compulsory leave and started a survey and cost estimation.

Nilesh Kagathra, who represents ward number 9 in the city, told IANS since the last six months, he has been requesting the corporation to lay an underground drainage in his ward, where a Jain temple, as well as a Lakshmi and Ganesh Temple is visited daily by hundreds of devotees – and all had to walk through overflowing drainage water from an open gutter. But the corporation’s drainage department did not act on it.

“As people complain regularly, I got tired and on Thursday I made this offer. After which the Commissioner has swung into action, deputy engineer Jayesh Kamani is asked to go on compulsory leave, survey work has started from Friday morning… had the corporation not started work, i would have,” said Kagathra.

He is not the only one to complain, even the Deputy Mayor has written at least three letters to the commissioner to lay down underground drainage in his ward number 11.

20221014-205005