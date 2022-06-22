The ruling BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) combine in Haryana swept the municipal polls, winning seats of 25 presidents out of 46.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its maiden fray in the municipal polls, saw first victory by wining the president’s post in the Ismailabad municipal committee in Kurukshetra district. Nineteen Independents also elected presidents. One seat went to the Indian National Lok Dal.

The main opposition Congress did not contest the elections on party symbol.

The polls were held on Sunday for the 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees in the state.

Of the 28 municipal committees, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 12, the JJP two, the AAP one while Independents have won 13.

In Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home turf, the BJP faced humiliation by winning won one of the four municipal committee president posts in Karnal district. It lost three seats to Independent candidates.

The BJP-JJP alliance fielded candidates for Assandh, Gharuanda and Taraori municipal committees, while the fourth Nissing committee was contested by a BJP rebel who contested as an Independent.

BJP’s Happy Luck Gupta won the Gharaunda municipal committee president’s post by a slender margin of 31 votes over AAP’s Surinder Singla. Gupta polled 5,108 votes.

Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said there were 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, including 54 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 123 women.

Similarly, out of a total of 432 wards in the municipality, 53 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 116 for women.

He expressed gratitude to all political parties, candidates, the public and the administration for participating in the elections.

