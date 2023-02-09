INDIASPORTS

BJP-JJP exposes ‘anti-sports face’ by abolishing quota: Hooda

Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the state’s BJP-JJP government has exposed its “anti-sports face” by abolishing the sports quota in recruitments.

Sportspersons have been getting three per cent quota in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitments till now, but this quota was abolished in the new recruitment of 95 posts, he said.

Hooda said farmers, soldiers, wrestlers and sportspersons are the identity of Haryana.

“The sportspersons of Haryana have brought glory to the state not only in the country but across the world. Keeping in mind his honour and prestige, the policy of Padak Lao, Pad Pao (win medals, get jobs) was made during the Congress government and sportspersons were also given three per cent quota in all jobs, but the BJP-JJP government abolished this quota. The Congress will strongly oppose it.”

Hooda also opposed the government’s decision to abolish the posts lying vacant for two years in different departments. He said the youth of Haryana are already facing the highest unemployment in the country.

“Nearly 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments, but instead of recruiting the BJP-JJP government is inflicting torture on the youth by abolishing the posts,” he said.

“The government should take back the decision to abolish the vacant posts. If the present government does not do this, then after the formation of the Congress government all the vacant posts will be filled,” he said.

Hooda also opposed negative marking and 50 per cent criteria in the recruitment. “The HPSC has made a mockery of the recruitment process by imposing 50 per cent criteria on general category and 45 per cent on reserved category candidates. Its purpose is to deprive qualified candidates from recruitment and keep the posts vacant,” he added.

