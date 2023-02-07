Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP government of Haryana has failed to protect the life and property of the people.

Reacting to Haryana lagging behind in the Social Progress Index released by the Central government, Hooda said Haryana is at the bottom with just 33 points in terms of civil security.

This report, made on parameters like murder and other heinous incidents, shows the people of Haryana do not feel safe. The report has stamped the fact that the coalition BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in handling law and order.

The Leader of Opposition said crime, criminals, drugs, unemployment and corruption are completely uncontrollable during the present government.

“The BJP-JJP has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime and drugs, which was on top in all parameters of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, prosperity and development before 2014 during the Congress tenure,” he said.

“Before the Social Progress Index, the CMIE in its report said Haryana is on top in unemployment. Instead of seeing the truth, the government refused to accept the report. Will the state government now reject the report of the Centre as well,” Hooda questioned.

The two-time Chief Minister said industries are continuously migrating from the state, due to increase in crime graph.

“It has also become difficult for the state to get new investment. Because of this, unemployment has taken a dreadful form. The coalition government has trapped Haryana in a vicious cycle of unemployment and crime. This is the reason why today the people of the state are desperate to vote out this government from power,” he said in a statement.

