INDIA

BJP keeps off Rana couple’s plans to teach ‘Hindutva’ to Thackeray

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday distanced itself from the campaign launched by independent MP and ex-filmstar Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi to ‘teach’ Hindutva lessons to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar categorically said it was the Rana couple’s initiative and the BJP had “nothing to do with it”.

The Ranas reached Mumbai from Amravati ostensibly to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside the private residence of Chief Minister Thackeray, ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra east and to ‘remind’ him of the ‘Hindutva’ he had allegedly abandoned by allying Shiv Sena with Nationalist Congress Party-Congress.

However, a Kherwadi Police Station team rushed to the Ranas home in Khar and slapped prohibitory orders on them under CrPC Sec. 149.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks led by senior leaders like Anil Desai, Vinayak Parab, ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Yuva Sena and Women’s Wing gathered outside ‘Matoshri’ to counter the Ranas’ plans.

“Let them come here and render ‘Hanuma Chalisa’, we are ready to serve them ‘Maha Prasad’ (a beating) in Shiv Sena style,” warned Desai.

Parab warned that if the Rana couple tried to target the Thackeray’s home, Shiv Sainiks will not keep quiet and “give them a befitting reply.”

In Nagpur, Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut dismissed the Ranas as ‘Bunty and Babli’ who have reached Mumbai to perform ‘stunts’ to please their political bosses.

Pednekar said those who cannot win elections without the support of the BJP are now trying to foment trouble for Maha Vikas Aghadi government with such ‘nautanki’ (dramatics) to divert attention from the country’s major problems like inflation, fuel price hikes and unemployment.

“Their whole game-plan is to create disturbances in Maharashtra and impose President’s rule and declare Mumbai as a Union Territory ahead of the upcoming civic elections. They have no courage to do this in BJP-ruled states,” Pednekar said.

Taking a cue from the planned ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ crusade outside mosques of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, the Rana couple jumped into the controversy with their own brand of imparting ‘Hindutva’ lessons to Thackeray.

Barred by the police notice, the Ranas plan to address their stance through a media conference later this afternoon giving anxious moments to the law-enforcing authorities.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police deployed tight security outside Thackeray’s private and official residences and also NCP President Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak bungalow which was attacked by agitating state transport employees on April 8.

20220422-150401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unsavoury allegations, Salve withdraws as amicus from Covid hearing

    4 held for online cricket betting in UP

    166 new Covid cases, 103 recoveries, 1 death in J&K in...

    Telangana municipal chairman booked for suicide by realtor, mother