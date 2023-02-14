BJP Kisan Morcha National has decided to take organic farming to 3 crore farmers in as many years.

On the occasion of completion of four years of Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana on February 24, it will organise PM Samman in all the districts of the country.

Besides, the Morcha will also organise dialogue and farmer conference programmes with the beneficiaries.

The decision was taken during the Prakritik Kheti Jagran Abhiyan National Training Programme workshop under the leadership of National President of Kisan Morcha and MP Shrajkumar Chahar on Monday.

According to BJP Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar, the farmers reside in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice versa. “Today if our farmer brothers are strong and self-reliant, it is because of the continuous schemes brought in their interest by our PM,” he said.

Manoj Yadav, the national convenor of the Kisan Morcha, said that in the first phase, 5-5 kilometer pad yatras and Kisan Sammelans will be organised on both sides of the banks of the Ganga. In the second phase, a public awareness campaign and pad yatras will be organised to encourage organic farming on the banks of rivers in other parts of the country.

Thousands of workers will be trained for organic farming. Organic farming seminars training programs will also be conducted at state and district level.

Prime Minister Modi is continuously calling for adopting natural farming and in the budget also the government has set a target of reaching 1 crore farmers. In all the districts of the country, dialogue and farmers’ conferences will be organised with the beneficiaries of Samman Nidhi.

Chahar gave special thanks to the Prime Minister for promoting ‘anna’ and recognising the importance of coarse grains.

20230214-145003