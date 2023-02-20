HEALTHINDIA

BJP K’taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints

NewsWire
0
0

BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was rushed to a hospital in this district’s Mangaluru after he developed a chest pain on Monday, party sources said.

As Singh was taken to A.J. Hospital on time, the doctors administered medicines and his condition is stated to be stable.

The BJP leader is in Karnataka to take part in election campaigning and has been working continuously with party leaders.

He fell sick following hectik political activity, the sources said, adding that he will be discharged later in the day in the absence of any complications.

An official statement from the party is yet to come in this regard.

20230220-121202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 178.4mn

    Covid cases breach 10 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh

    India logs 4,272 fresh Covid infections, 27 deaths

    UP to conduct sero survey from June 4