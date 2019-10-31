BJP launches attack on Rahul’s RCEP barb

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he targeted the government on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) and some other countries.

According to latest reports, India has decided against joining RCEP.

“Dear Rahul Gandhi, seems meditation trip has woken you up to RCEP,” the BJP tweeted, while apparently attacking him for his foreign trips ostensibly for meditation.

Giving “facts that will help your (Rahul’s) selective amnesia”, the ruling party said it was Congress-led UPA which had entered RCEP negotiations in 2012.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for mocking the ‘Make in India’ programme and saying that it had become “buy from China”, the BJP said, “Trade deficit with China increased by 23 times from $1.9Bn in 2005 to $44.8Bn in 2014. Now PM Modi is cleaning your mess.”

In a tweet earlier in the day, Rahul said the RCEP agreement would flood the country with cheap goods and lead to millions of job losses.

–IANS

