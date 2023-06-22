INDIA

BJP launches mass contact programme in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP in Telangana on Thursday launched a mass contact programme to reach out to 35 lakh households across the state in a single day.

State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched ‘Intintiki BJP’ (BJP to every household) programme in his Lok Sabha constituency of Karimnagar.

As part of the party’s “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan” to explain the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last nine years, all BJP functionaries from booth level to the state president will be reaching out to 35 lakh families.

Sanjay told media persons in Karimnagar that the programme started Thursday morning and claimed that in the first two hours, 10 lakh households were already covered.

He went door to door, interacted with people and distributed leaflets about the initiatives taken by the Modi government during the last nine years. He was also seen pasting BJP stickers at the entrances of the houses.

The leaflets explain how people benefited under Prime Minister Modi’s governance

Every booth level BJP leader has been asked to reach out to at least 100 households during the day. The party leaders have been asked to advise people to dial 90909024 and give a missed call as a token of acknowledgment.

Sanjay alleged that while the BJP-led government at the Centre was implementing several schemes for the poor, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had gone back on the promises he had made.

He said the BRS leader was doing nothing except abusing BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader also alleged that KCR was raking up Telangana sentiment for electoral gains.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy participated in the programme in his parliamentary constituency Secunderabad.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was also going door to door in his constituency.

20230622-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiger MDT 23 kept in kraal at Mysore Zoo rescue centre,...

    Level playing field for alternative fuel mobility: Indian Auto LPG Coalition

    Woman found dead inside north Delhi flat, police register murder case

    K’taka Vaastu expert murder: Could not tolerate his torture, claim accused...