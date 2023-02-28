INDIA

BJP launches protest outside police station in Odisha over arrest of BJYM activists

Odisha BJP leaders and workers launched a dharna (sit-in protest) in outside the Capital police station here in protest of the arrest of 22 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists including state president Irasish Acharya.

The BJYM, youth wing of BJP, has lodged a complaint at the Capital police station on the issue. Following which, some BJP workers and leaders sit in dharna outside the police station.

Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy “strongly” condemned the police action on BJYM workers during a “peaceful protest” in Bhubaneswar.

The BJP has launched the protest following an appeal made by BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya.

“Odisha is suffering at the hands of BJD Govt & its failure to maintain law & order… During BJYM’s demonstration against murder of Former Health Minister Naba Das, police resorted to brutal attacks on our karyakartas who were grievously injured… BJYM is undeterred,” Surya said in a tweet.

“Police brutality against BJYM karyakartas is hitting new low in Odisha. Having manhandled our activists this (Tuesday) morning during the protest, police are now filing draconian cases & illegally arresting them. BJYM will protest through the night at Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar,” he added.

Alleging that the Odisha police have registered false cases, including IPC 307, against protesting BJYM political activists, Surya demanded the Odisha police to drop all “false charges” against the BJYM activists and release them from “illegal detention” immediately.

On Tuesday (February 28), the BJYM activists scuffled with Odisha police while marching towards the Odisha Assembly in protest over the assassination of minister Naba Das and deteriorating law and order in the state.

Later, a clash broke out between the BJYM workers and the police at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

Several police officials including one ACP rank officer and BJP Yuva Morcha activists were injured in the clash. At least 22 BJYM workers including its state president Irasis Acharya have been arrested following the violence.

20230301-013602

