Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged high level corruption in the construction of MLA flats in Patna.

“The officials of the Building Construction Department deliberately delayed the construction of MLA flats in a bid to get commissions. They are involved in high-level corruption and the state government is afraid of taking action against those officials. If the state government initiates inquiry with the independent agency, the truth will come out,” he claimed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who handed over the keys to 65 MLAs, also expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the project.

Sinha also said that there are more than 168 MLAs in Bihar who do not have government flats or bungalows in Patna.

“Due to the delayed project, only 65 legislators got the flat so far. The Nitish Kumar government, during its second tenure, started the project in 2012 to provide flats to legislators. He had set a target of 2017 for completion of the project. However, the project will not be completed in 2022,” he said.

