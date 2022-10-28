INDIA

BJP leader alleges nexus between police and liquor mafias in Bihar

Levelling a serious allegation on state police, BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on Friday alleged that a team of Gopalganj police went to extort liquor mafia when boat mishap took place in which one of the constables drowned to death in Gandak river recently.

“The police of Bihar are having a nexus with liquor mafias. As a result, liquor is available at every place in the state. The liquor operation is taking place in Bihar under the protection of state police. The team which went for the raid recently was actually demanding extortion from liquor mafias when a boat mishap took place and one cop drowned to death in Gandak river,” Chaudhary said.

A police team of Jadhawapur received information about the illicit operation of liquor in Rajwa village on October 26. Accordingly, a police team on a boat went there. When it reached the middle of Gandak river, the boat overturned. The other police personnel managed to come out of the river but one of the constables Rajesh Kumar (36) could not swim and drowned.

The deceased was a native of Dobhi in Gaya district and deployed in Jadavpur police station of the district.

Chaudhary said that liquor has been banned in Bihar since 2016 but it is available at every place in the state.

