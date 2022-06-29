A BJP leader has been booked on charges of dowry harassment and beating up his wife in Badaun district, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against Atif Nizami at the Sadar Kotwali police station here allegedly for beating his wife for a car.

Badaun Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said that Kahkashan Fatima, wife of Nizami, the regional vice president of the BJP Minority Cell, in her complaint to the police alleged that Nizami and his mother tortured her for not getting a car as dowry.

She levelled allegations against Nizami’s mother, Rafat Jahan also.

The woman alleged that she was brutally beaten on June 27 again which left her with serious injuries.

Fatima said she had lodged a complaint to the police after the June 27 incident, which was investigated by police, and on the basis of their inquiry an FIR has now been filed.

She is undergoing treatment in the district hospital has also accused the police of not taking proper action against her husband under political pressure and appealed to the higher officials to act against the errant personnel.

Nizami, however, has categorically denied the allegations.

The ASP said appropriate legal action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.

