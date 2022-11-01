INDIA

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly threatening a doctor on duty and pointing a gun at him at the Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

Sanjay Kumar, ASP, city, said that Dr Karan Gupta was on duty on Sunday midnight at the Government Medical College when one Anshul Agnihotri was brought in with complaints of chest pain.

After a preliminary examination, Agnihotri was sent for an ECG when vice president of the BJP’s Mahanagar unit Rajkamal Bajpai arrived at the medical facility and created a ruckus.

The ASP said that Bajpai allegedly grabbed the doctor by his neck, manhandled him and also pointed a gun.

The BJP leader, however, said that the patient was known to him and he was called to the hospital by Agnihotri’s family as he was allegedly not getting proper treatment.

