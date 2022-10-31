INDIA

BJP leader challenges Nitish Kumar to contest polls alone in Bihar

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan as a “child”, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary on Monday challenged him to contest elections alone in Bihar.

“Chirag Paswan has votes of a certain section in the society, which vote bank is with Nitish Kumar? If he will go alone in the election in Bihar, he will not save his security deposit,” he said.

The BJP leader’s statement came soon after Nitish Kumar said that Chirag Paswan is a child, and that he was associated with BJP in the past and he is not surprised with his announcement to campaign for saffron candidates in Mokama and Gopalganj bypoll.

