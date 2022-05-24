Anupam Hazra, senior BJP leader in West Bengal and the party’s national general secretary, on Tuesday filed an RTI application seeking the details of the medical treatment of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

The development came on the same day when Mondal avoided a summon from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it for interrogation in a case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal citing a medical prescription from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital.

In the RTI application, Hazra, a former Lok Sabha member, mentioned that because of the incomplete treatment proceedings, Mondal is unable to regularly appear for CBI interrogation pertaining to the twin cases of cattle and coal smuggling and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

To recall, Hazra had started his political career with the Trinamool Congress, and he was roped into politics by Mondal.

Hazra was the elected to the Lok Sabha on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Bolpur in Birbhum district in 2014. However, he later jumped ship to the BJP, which made him the party’s national general secretary.

In the RTI application, Hazra asked some specific questions like whether Mondal is going through a proper medical treatment procedure.

Hazra has also questioned why Mondal is being released from the hospital again and again despite the treatment process remaining incomplete.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Hazra said that he has doubt as to whether a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Mondal by denying him proper treatment.

20220524-214001