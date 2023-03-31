Against the backdrop of the disturbances witnessed in different parts of Maharashtra during the Ram Navami celebrations, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party state Minister on Friday hinted that the axe may fall on the proposed Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi rally on Sunday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said that if the MVA rally could create further law-and-order problems, then the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government may not allow the gathering.

The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT) has scheduled a combined rally in the historic town famed for Ajanta-Ellora cave temples on April 2 – barely four days after violent group clashes rocked Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon and a Mumbai suburb in the past 36 hours.

Mahajan told mediapersons that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are monitoring the situation closely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“However, if the police report that holding the rally at this time could be inappropriate given the current situation, a suitable decision may be taken,” the Minister said, hinting at possible denial of permission for the MVA event.

Earlier today, Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the ruling alliance for what he labelled as ‘state-sponsored’ riots which were designed to derail the MVA mega show of strength in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“Our information is that nobody from the two groups wanted any violence… But it was the government which wanted the unrest. It supported those who resorted to the violence by not acting against them. The city has witnessed ‘state-sponsored’ violence to prevent us from our rally on Sunday,” claimed Raut.

However, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule rubbished Raut’s contentions and warned saying that if the situation again deteriorates, then the Sena (UBT) MP should be held responsible for making inflammatory statements.

Top leaders of the major political parties have appealed to all to exercise restraint and refrain from making any provocative statements that could aggravate the delicate situation.

Meanwhile, tight police security arrangements along with other forces like SRPF, CRPF and RAF have been deployed in the three cities to prevent any untoward incidents.

