Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah have issued a notice to a BJP leader, Abhishek Thakur, seeking clarification over his controversial social media post, which claimed that “a sub-inspector heading the local police outpost charges money to register FIR in genuine cases and even to frame people in fake cases”.

His post on Facebook, also mentioned a “bribe rate list” for “different kinds of services”.

The notice issued from Jaithra police station stated: “The social media post is defaming police and necessary legal action will be taken if a clarification is not provided latest by November 5.”

SSP Udai Shanker Singh said: “Taking cognizance of the allegations made on the social media platform, a notice has been issued to the content writer concerned. Based on the response to the notice, further action will be taken in the entire matter.”

Thakur posted a write-up on his Facebook profile on October 31, which mentioned “rates for various services” including cutting trees, unauthorized gas refilling, police raid, registering case of assault and more.

The highest rate mentioned in the list was “Rs 10,000 for a police raid at someone’s house”.

Thakur said: “Following the post, a notice has been issued to me by the police through WhatsApp, which is signed by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar, who is the in-charge of the local police outpost. I stand by what I wrote and I have the required evidence to back it up. There are several people in the village who have suffered due to this corruption. I will send a detailed response to the notice soon.”

20221103-125005