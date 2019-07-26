BJP leader injured after being hit on head with revolver

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) A BJP leader was grievously injured when he was hit on the head with the butt of a revolver by unidentified assailants, who also fired in the air to frighten him, in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police and witnesses said on Thursday.

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP workers put up a road blockade at Bogula on Thursay morning, as vehicles kept on the roads and most shops did not open shutters.

The trouble was sparked off on Wednesday evening as the group of 20-25 miscreants, allegedly backed by the Trinamool, beat up people at Bogula Railway Bazaar area under Hanskhali police station.

The gang started beating up local BJP mandal committee president Tilak Burman, who was chatting with his friends. He was hit on the head with a revolver butt, before the miscreants fired 20-25 rounds in the air.

The grievously injured Burman was first rushed to a private hospital and then admitted to the district hospital at Shaktinagar.

There was tension in the area, the police said.

–IANS

ssp/vd