INDIA

BJP leader killed in police lathi-charge in Patna (Lead)

NewsWire
0
1

A BJP leader of Bihar’s Jehanabad district was killed on Thursday when police used lathi-charge to disperse the party workers protesting against the domicile policy of teachers’ recruitment in the state.

Vijay Kumar Singh, general secretary of Jehanabad district, who was participating in the protest, was assaulted brutally by the Patna police.

He sustained injuries on his head and chest and died during treatment in a hospital.

Confirming Singh’s death, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Vijay Kumar Singh, the general secretary of our party’s Jehanabad district was assaulted so severely that he sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Tara nursing home where he succumbed during the treatment. After his death, he was taken to PMCH.”

A large number of women party workers were also injured in the attack, he added.

“Singh’s sacrifice will not go in vain, we will take this fight to a logical conclusion,” Modi said.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Nitish Kumar government initiated lathi-charge to prevent us from going to Vidhan Sabha. We will give notice to the Bihar government for breach of privilege in the House.

2023071338586

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP wins 4 seats, Cong draws blank in bypolls across 6...

    K’taka AAP demands appointment of vigilant officers in every govt dept

    SC dismisses review of its judgement allowing K’tka, Kerala to tax...

    Global semiconductor revenue growth worsens, to drop 3.6% in 2023