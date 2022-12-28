INDIA

BJP leader Om Mathur’s statement leaves party workers in shock

Amid the ongoing faction war in Rajasthan BJP, a purported video of former Rajya Sabha member Om Mathur is going viral where the veteran leader is seen challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his video, Mathur is seen addressing a big gathering in Parbatsar during Jan Aakrosh Sabha.

He says, “No one should have any kind of misunderstanding. Now I am a member of the Central Election Committee. When people of Jaipur send any list anywhere, I take care of each and every name. If I put the stick, even Modi can’t remove it (Main Jahan Khoonta Gaad noon, PM Modi bhi nahin hila sakte).

He also asked the BJP leaders in the state to stay away from favouritism and said, “Stop doing my favourite and his favourite business.”

The statement and announcement of Mathur are going viral on social media where users are giving different opinions.

A user said, “Thank God there is a leader in BJP who can openly challenge Modi.”

Mathur has been a former Rajya Sabha member and is presently Chhattisgarh in-charge for the BJP.

A day back, he said, “I am not in the CM race and it is the Parliamentary Board which will decide on the CM face in Rajasthan.’

It needs to be mentioned here that many leaders in the Rajasthan BJP are eyeing the CM chair as the central leadership has announced that the Assembly election will be contested on PM Narendra Modi’s face.



