A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in his office in Dwarka by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Friday evening, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Surender Kumar alias Surender Matiala, 60, the BJP Kisan Morcha President of Najafgarh area.

According to police, the incident was reported from the area under Bindapur police station.

“Surender Kumar was sitting in his office at the time of the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said.

“Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits,” he said, adding that further investigation is going on.

20230414-213202