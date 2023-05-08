INDIA

BJP leader shot dead in Gujarat’s Valsad

A leader of Gujarat’s ruling BJP in Valsad district was shot dead by unidentified assailants while seated in his car on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at 7 a.m. when Shailesh Patel, Vice President of the BJP in Vapi taluka of Valsad, was waiting for his wife outside a temple when the assailants came on a motorcycle, fired three shots at him, and fled.

Emergency services rushed Patel to Hariya Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Doctors determined that he had died at the scene due to his injuries.

Early reports point to an old rivalry as the potential motive for the murder, but authorities are actively investigating the case. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation unfolds.

Patel was a resident of Kocharwa village in Vapi. Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil has expressed grief over the incident and urged the state government to bring the culprits to justice.

