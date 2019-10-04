BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Deoband, tension in area

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 8 (IANS) BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was shot dead on Tuesday by bike-borne unidentified assailants near his home village in Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

Singh was the former district Vice President of BJP Kisan Morcha and his elder brother Chaudhary Shiv Kumar is the headman of their home village of Miragpur.

As soon as the news of the murder, which took place at Talhedi Khurd near the village, spread, huge crowds gathered in the village and tension was palpable.

SSP Dinesh Kumar said that efforts were on to arrest the assailants at the earliest.

“We have sought the help of Muzaffarnagar and Uttarakhand Police to nab the accused. Several teams have been formed and the forest areas are also being combed,” he said.

Circle officer Chob Singh Varma said that the murder was being investigated on several theories.

“Additional forces have been called in to keep the situation under control,” he said.

Local BJP leaders have reached the spot of the incident.

Family members said that the deceased had no enmity with anyone in the area.

–IANS

amita/vd