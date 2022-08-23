INDIA

BJP leader Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa

Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa after complaining of uneasiness.

The leader, who complained of uneasiness on Monday night, was taken to hospital at around 8 a.m. this morning, where she was declared brought dead, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told IANS.

“She was staying at a hotel in North Goa. She also had her dinner on Monday night. But late night, she felt uneasy,” he said.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem, which will be conducted (at Goa Medical College), the DGP said.

“We have informed her family members,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar has expressed grief on Sonali Phogat’s demise.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat,” he posted on Twitter.

Sonali Phogat had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly election from Adampur and lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

