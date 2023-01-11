INDIA

BJP leader stabbed to death in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

A BJP leader, Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed to death in Ahmedabad’s Viramgam, police said on Wednesday, adding that seven persons have been arrested.

Gomat is the husband of Viramgam Nagarpalika councillor Sonal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police D.S. Chauhan told IANS that on Tuesday late evening Harshadkumar Gomat was stabbed several times by his business and political rival Bharat Kathi and his six associates. Gomat succumbed to injuries when he was rushed to the Viramgam government hospital.

The complaint, however, makes no direct mention of political rivalry.

Harshad and his wife Sonal had contested the nagar palika elections from ward 2 of the Viramgam nagar palika as independent candidates. Sonal was elected to the nagar palika from the ward where accused Bharat Kathi lives.

“Kathi, once enjoyed a stronghold in the area. After Sonal was elected, Harshad influenced the government contracts and other contracts, challenging Bharat Kathi’s dominance. This could have triggered the crime,” said the officer.

“Kingpin Bharat Kathi and six others are detained, once their Covid report is negative, they will be officially arrested,” said the officer.

20230111-131606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keep watch on suspicious elements providing support to terror activities: J&K...

    Jahangirpuri shooter in ‘blue Kurta’ lands in police net

    Go, Gold, Goa: Researchers find traces of gold in iron ore...

    TN girl whose oocytes were forcibly sold escapes from govt home,...