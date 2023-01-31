INDIA

BJP leader, wife killed in Bihar’s Arrah city

NewsWire
0
0

An elderly BJP leader and his wife were killed in Bihar’s Arrah city late on Monday night.

The deceased, Mahendra Prasad Singh (67) and his wife Pushpa Singh (65), resided in Katira locality under Nawada police station in the city. The deceased were killed with blunt objects.

Following the incident, Pramod Kumar, SP of Bhojpur, ASP Himanshu, Nawada police station SHO Suresh Ravidas, town police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar and other officers reached the crime scene and initiated the investigation.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the accused hit them with the blunt objects that led to their death. We have called for the FSL team to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem,” Pramod Kumar said.

Mahendra’s brother Hira Singh said that the elderly couple resided alone in the flat while their three daughters, who are married, live in other cities.

“Mahendra came to my house on January 26. Since then, I have not been in contact with him. I was informed by their elder daughter, who resides with her husband in Jamshedpur. She informed me that Mahendra or Pushpa were not picking the phone. When I reached their flat, they were found dead,” Singh said.

Mahendra and his wife were retired professors and living in Veer Kunwar Singh colony in Katira locality. They also have some properties in the city which are on rent.

Mahendra was the president of BJP youth wing in the past and also contested assembly election in 2020 from Rohtas’s Karakat constituency.

20230131-123606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP accuses Delhi L-G Saxena of money laundering during demonetisation

    Makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ apologise for hurting religious...

    Telangana opposes move to transport Singareni coal to other states

    Drug peddler Nigerian held with fake passport in Delhi