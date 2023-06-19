INDIA

BJP leaders can do anything to create sensation: JD-U

JD-U Spokesperson Sunil Kumar Singh has said that BJP leaders can go to any level to create a sensation in the country, while referring to the allegations of former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the ambulance contract given to one of the family members of a JD-U leader.

“Nitish Kumar government always works with zero tolerance on corruption. BJP leaders can use or misuse the mandatory services to create sensation. The state had definitely followed the norms before allotting or renewing the contract to anyone. Still, BJP leaders have any objection, the state government will look into the matter on its own level,” Singh added.

“The state government is committed to providing necessary services. Ambulance is the mandatory service in the health sector, with transportation and referral transportation are the key aspects of this government,” he said.

Earlier, BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Bihar government had given the ambulance contract to the son of JD-U Jahanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravansi to a tune of Rs 1,600 crore.

Prasad alleged that some companies have given lower bids to provide the same services but the contract was not given to them.

