Ahead of the arrival of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP workers clashed with each other over denial of tickets. The fracas took place at the office of Sunita Dayal, the party’s mayoral candidate for the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.

Some workers also created a ruckus at the office of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi in the city.

The chaos at both the places prevailed for about 3 hours, and finally the matter was settled.

The video of both the incidents has surfaced. It can be seen in the video that the workers are fighting with each other while senior BJP leaders and policemen are trying to pacify them.

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak was about to arrive in the city on Monday to officially nominate the mayor candidate. Earlier, BJP’s metropolitan in-charge Amit Valmiki, metropolitan president Sanjeev Sharma and many MLAs and all senior officials had gathered at the mayor’s office. In the meantime, some workers started reaching there to complain as they were denied tickets.

Workers from the side of MP General V.K. Singh and Sahibabad MLA Sunil Sharma also came. These were the people who were denied tickets of councillor from BJP, and other candidates were finalised.

“A candidate who lives in Delhi has been given ticket from Raj Nagar Extension area. In such a situation, how can we accept an external candidate,” a worker alleged.

Another worker alleged that pockets have been filled in distributing tickets in the name of BJP state president.

The workers who created ruckus at the office of MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi said that ever since Reena Bhati has been given the ticket for the Khoda chairman seat, the names of eligible candidates are being deleted. “So far three names have been struck off and six have been put on hold. All this is happening at the behest of MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi,” they alleged.

