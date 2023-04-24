INDIA

BJP leaders ‘frustrated’ after Nitish-Mamata meeting: Lalan Singh

NewsWire
0
3

JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Monday said that the BJP leaders are frustrated after the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and are thus making all sorts of derogatory comments.

“Nitish Kumar is making efforts to unite opposition parties of the country and succeeding in it. Hence, the BJP is in big desperation and frustration. Hence, its leaders are saying anything. Their unparliamentary languages are an indication of the frustration,” he said.

His statement came after BJP state President Samrat Chaudhary’s derogatory remarks of “Mitti Me Mila Doonga” and “political bridegroom” for Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar met Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that the discussion on opposition unity with Banerjee took place in a very good manner.

Banerjee also said that she is glad that Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav came to Kolkata for the opposition unity. She further said that the JP movement was started from Bihar and she advocated for a meeting of all parties in Bihar followed by the plan of action and manifesto.

“We want to give a message that everyone is united. I have already told you that I have no objection to it. I wish to make the BJP zero. It has become a big hero without any work, in support of the media, making the narratives, false claims and goondaism. Nitish ji is talking to every leader of the opposition parties and I will also talk to them. There is no personal ego for me. We collectively want to work together. This is the message from me,” she said.

After Kolkata, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav went to Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for opposition unity.

20230424-221204

