As the controversy over ‘The Kerala Story’ intensifies, a BJP state secretary has put up hoardings in Lucknow saying that opposition leaders are denouncing the film because they take orders from terrorists.

The hoardings, put up by BJP leader Abhijat Mishra, describe fictional conversations in Hindi between a man in a mask holding a gun and opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owasi.

A speech bubble next to the man holding a gun in his hand says, “Somehow get this film banned.”

The speech bubble next to West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee says, “Master, I have banned the movie in Bengal.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech bubble says, “Yes, sir, I am trying my best.”

The speech bubble beside Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, “I am opposing, but I am afraid of bulldozers.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President, Asaduddin Owasi, shown in the hoarding, says, “Master, neither the government nor the court is listening.”

At the bottom of the hoarding, the caption says, “Jago Bharat Jago”.

Abhijat Mishra, the BJP leader who put up the hoardings, began his career as a student leader from the Lucknow University. He has worked for the youth wing of the BJP and for several Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries in the past. He was recently appointed the state secretary of the saffron party.

20230512-160603