INDIA

BJP leaders in Bihar advocate for religious conversion law

NewsWire
0
6

The BJP leaders in Bihar who have already announced their support to the caste-based surveys in the state are also stressing on the implementation of the religious conversion law in the country.

Union Minister and firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh said: “The religious conversion law is necessary and should come into existence in the country.”

Singh on Friday appeared in MP-MLA court in a case related to “Rail Roko” protest in 2014.

Also, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha also spoke on similar lines. He said that it is not only necessary but it is also mandatory in the country.

“When the UPA government was in power, six states had formed the religious conversion law. Why it could not be implemented in the entire country to prevent conversion?” Sinha said in Begusarai.

The statements of these two BJP leaders have come at a time amid rumours that some of the families in Bihar’s Saran district have opted for conversion procedures.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, already clarified on Wednesday that there is no truth into it.

“There is no truth into the talks of conversion in Bihar. The administration in all districts are on alert mode, and keeping a close tab on any unusual incidents,” Kumar said.

“There is no communal dispute in the state. Bihar is a peaceful state. People of every religion are united and busy in their own field of work,” he said.

Nitish Kumar is serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term. He runs the government with the support of the BJP.

Also, he has never allowed fringe elements to create communal tension in Bihar.

20220610-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, UAE commence negotiations for CEPA

    Talks on new TN mosque issue fail, situation tense

    Enviromentalists welcome Arunachal’s Pakke Declaration with caution

    AIIMS Officers Association warns of strike by month-end